Heartbreak for Sasikarn as Thai falls in repechage

Moment of pride: Janjaem Suwannapheng poses with her women's 66kg boxing bronze medal. (Reuters photo)

Thai taekwondo athlete Sasikarn Tongchan lost 2-1 in the women's 67kg repechage round to Ozoda Sobirjonova of Uzbekistan and missed out on a chance to contest for a bronze medal on Friday night.

Sasikarn had bowed out in the quarter-finals to Serbia's Aleksandra Perisic, who went on to reach the gold medal match, giving the Thai a spot in the repechage round.

Sasikarn had beaten Caroline Santos of Brazil in the round of 16 earlier in the day.

Perisic lost to Hungarian teenager Viviana Marton in the title match.

Belgium's Sarah Chaari, who beat Sobirjonova 2-1, and American fighter Kristina Teachout, who defeated China's Song Jie, took the bronze medals.

In the men's 80kg division, Tunisia's Firas Katoussi defeated Iran's Mehran Barkhordari 2-0 to win the gold medal.

Italy's Simone Alessio and Denmark's Edi Hrnic were bronze medal winners.

Janjaem gets her bronze

Boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng received her bronze medal on Friday after the conclusion of the women's 66kg category.

Janjaem lost to eventual champion Imane Khelif of Algeria in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu to win the gold medal.

Janjaem was the only Thai boxer to win a medal at Paris 2024.

She was the second Thai female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Sudaporn Seesondee, who claimed bronze in the women's 60kg class at Tokyo 2020.

Thailand had sent eight fighters to the Paris Games.

Spotlight on Duangaksorn

Weightlifter Duangaksorn Chaidee will compete in the women's over 81kg division today.

The weightlifting team have already won three medals at the Games.

Two silver medals came from Theerapong Silachai in the men's 61kg category and Weeraphon Wichuma in the men's 73kg division while Surodchana Khambao took bronze in the women's 49kg event.

Thailand have so far won six medals at Paris 2024 -- one gold (taekwondo), three silver (two weightlifting, one badminton) and two bronze (one each in weightlifting and boxing).