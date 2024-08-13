Golden girl Panipak leads nation's medal haul

Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand celebrates on the podium after winning the Gold medal. (Reuters photo)

Thailand's Paris Olympics campaign ended with one gold, three silver and two bronze medals as the national team finished in 44th place in the overall standings of the Games, which concluded on Sunday.

The six medals came from Panipak Wongpattakit (taekwondo, gold), Kunlavut Vitidsarn (badminton, silver), Theerapong Silachai (weightlifting, silver), Weeraphon Wichuma (weightlifting, silver), Surodchana Khambao (weightlifting, bronze) and Janjaem Suwannapheng (boxing, bronze).

It was an improved performance from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where Thailand won only one gold and one bronze medal.

Taekwondo superstar Panipak retained her 49kg title, becoming the first Thai athlete to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The 27-year-old, who confirmed her international retirement in Paris, also won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Panipak admitted she felt the pressure coming into the Games but the defending champion left Paris as Thailand's most decorated Olympian ever with medals in three consecutive Games.

"I was under a lot of pressure coming here [Paris] as the defending champion. I didn't give any interviews as I kind of wanted to play down the expectations," said Panipak after the medal ceremony.

"But now that I have won the title, it's such a huge relief -- it's perfect."

Kunlavut also put his name in the history books for Thai badminton after winning the country's first-ever Olympic medal.

The reigning world champion claimed a silver medal when he reached the men's singles final where he lost to defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

On his way to the final, the 23-year-old brushed aside world No.1 Shi Yuqi of China and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, respectively.

Meanwhile the national weightlifting team returned to the Olympic stage with a bang after missing Tokyo 2020 because of a doping scandal.

They produced three medals -- two silver and one bronze.

Theerapong and Weeraphon claimed silver medals in the men's 61kg and the men's 73kg divisions, respectively.

Surodchana won bronze in the women's 49kg event, with only Duangaksorn Chaidee missing out on a podium finish in the women's over 81kg event.

It was a sensational performance from all three young lifters on their Olympic debuts.

Theerapong and Weeraphon are both only 20 years old while Surodchana is just 24 and the future looks bright for the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association (Tawa), who had been low-key about their medal prospects prior to the start of the tournament.

Janjaem won the country's only boxing medal just like her senior Sudaporn Seesondee, who claimed bronze in the women's 60kg class in Tokyo.

She lost to eventual champion Imane Khelif of Algeria in the women's 66kg division semi-finals.