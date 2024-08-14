Kompet chases B3.5m ONE deal this Friday

Kompet Fairtex, right, in action against Kongchai Chanaidonmueang. PR

One of the most decorated champions to try his hand at the ONE Lumpinee proving ground will look to continue his march towards global superstardom this Friday.

Thai sensation Kompet Fairtex headlines ONE Lumpinee 75 on Aug 16 when he faces Omar El Halabi in a 127-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Kompet, who made his ONE bow in 2022, is already revered for his exploits on the Thai stadium circuit that netted him a staggering seven titles -- two Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world titles, four Channel 7 Stadium titles, and a Thailand Muay Thai championship.

Although he fell to now two-sport ONE strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai on debut at ONE Lumpinee 1, the 24-year-old has since hit a golden run of form.

He is now riding a four-fight win streak under the ONE banner, including a pair of wins over compatriot Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and a crushing knockout win over France's Daren Rolland.

ONE has changed the lives of numerous Thai athletes throughout its history, including a slew of Kompet's teammates from the talent laden Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

With the new earning capacity that comes with the promotion's global platform as a goal for fighters chasing a 3.5-million-baht contract via the ONE Lumpinee platform, Kompet hopes to join his training partners such as Stamp Fairtex, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Ferrari Fairtex on the roster.

But the motivation to make it big comes from closer to home for the Nakhon Ratchasima native.

After the tragic passing of his mother and father in recent years, he hopes to be able to support his siblings through his fighting career. Among his top goals is the ability to send his younger sister to university.

Standing in the way of his dreams at ONE Lumpinee 75, however, is El Halabi.

Hailing from another of Pattaya's talent hotbeds, Team Mehdi Zatout, the ultra-aggressive Lebanese fighter brings a reputation for scarcely taking a backward step in the ring.

With one win from his three starts at Lumpinee to date, fireworks are all but guaranteed as the 26-year-old bids to snatch Kompet's momentum and fuel his own journey towards a lucrative ONE contract.