Canadian fighter Peacock added to ONE 169: Atlanta

Jake Peacock celebrates after beating Kohei Shinjo in April.

Muay Thai star Jake Peacock may have only fought once as a fully fledged member of the ONE Championship roster, but the British-born Canadian has already made a huge impact.

Now, Peacock will face Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in his sophomore appearance in ONE Championship on Nov 9.

The bantamweight Muay Thai pair will clash as part of the stacked ONE 169: Atlanta card, which goes down at State Farm Arena in Georgia, United States.

"The One" earned his place on the global stage with an ultra-impressive run on the regional scene, which culminated in a stunning victory at the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in 2023.

What made his run even more impressive is that Peacock is limb different, missing most of his right arm. But that didn't stop the inspirational fighter from making waves in his ONE debut.

This past April, Peacock secured a dominant unanimous decision win over Japan's Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58. Now, he'll look to enhance his burgeoning reputation even further with another win in his next fight against Suzuki.

Like Peacock, Suzuki is also a graduate of the Road to ONE pathway. The 38-year-old swept the field in the tournament in Japan last year to earn his own berth on the ONE roster.

While his promotional debut ended in a knockout defeat to Suablack Tor Pran49, Suzuki rebounded in a big way with a unanimous decision victory over Chinese veteran Han Zi Hao at ONE 166: Qatar this past March.

The latest match-up to land on ONE's third-ever event on American soil promises fireworks, as Peacock looks to continue his inspirational rise to the top of the Muay Thai world. Meanwhile, Suzuki can steal his opponent's shine with a dominant display of his own.