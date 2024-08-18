Anane to take on Myanmar's 'Man of Steel' at ONE Lumpinee 81

Danger ahead: Nabil Anane celebrates his victory over Felipe Lobo.

Nabil Anane is wasting no time getting back to work after establishing himself in ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai top five.

Less than two months after his stunning win over two-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Felipe Lobo, the towering 6ft 4in Thai-Algerian faces Burmese superstar Soe Lin Oo at ONE Lumpinee 81 on Sept 27.

Anane stormed into the No.3 slot in the divisional rankings with a stunning four-fight win streak, including victories over Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and, most recently, Lobo.

His win over Lobo came just earlier this month at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks v Balart, where Anane out struck "The Demolition Man" over three rounds to seize his place among the bantamweight Muay Thai elite.

It was a statement win for the surging 20-year-old, as Brazil's Lobo was fighting for the first time since he faced two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan "The General" Haggerty in an unsuccessful shot at Muay Thai gold.

For Anane, Soe Lin Oo looms as a dangerous foe.

Already a superstar in Myanmar, "Man of Steel" reeled off three crushing knockouts in as many appearances at ONE Lumpinee to earn himself a life-changing 3.5-million-baht full-time contract with ONE Championship.

The 32-year-old has dynamite for hands, and he'll be eager to land another bomb in his first appearance as a fully-fledged member of the ONE roster.

Also added to programme is a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai fight between undefeated British rising star Otis Waghorn and decorated Thai veteran Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin.

Waghorn made a stunning debut this past June, when he rose from the canvas to stop Kongklai Sor Sommai in the third round.

Suakim has split his ONE Lumpinee appearances to date. The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion stands at 2-2 on the weekly series, but he is fresh from a devastating left-hook knockout win over Turkey's Deniz Demirkapu in April.

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi and Suriyanlek Por Yenying will also take to the ring on Sept 27 in a 133-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle that promises fireworks.