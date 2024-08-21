American Ruotolo reigns at million-dollar meet

Kade Ruotolo after his victory over Blake Cooper in June.

Kade Ruotolo has spent a considerable amount of time competing in Bangkok. In fact, it's where he has defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title three times. But the 20-year-old American just dominated the grappling scene in another country to win a staggering US$1 million grand prize.

Ruotolo -- who defends his title at ONE 168: Denver inside Ball Arena in Colorado on Sept 7 against Mikey Musumeci -- reminded the world of his dominance with a commanding performance across four bouts at the Craig Jones Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

The tournament ran over two days from Aug 16 to 17, with the winners taking home the seven-digit purse.

Ruotolo, alongside his twin brother and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo, competed in the under 80kg bracket.

In Friday's earlier rounds, the 21-year-old tapped decorated wrestler Jason Nolf with a kneebar before taking out his old foe and two-time former ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker by decision.

The final took place on Saturday, with Ruotolo first bagging a dominant decision over Andrew Tackett in the semi-finals.

The California native then got the chance to avenge his brother in the final against Levi Jones-Leary after the Australian caused a massive upset when he outpointed Tye in their Friday encounter.

Ruotolo was made to work hard for the win, but he got the job done. The defining moment of the bout was a tight triangle choke in the opening stage of the five-round contest, which almost forced a tap from Jones-Leary.

The final four rounds were tense, back-and-forth affairs, but Ruotolo's superior top game swayed the judges to award him the decision victory and a huge seven-figure prize to boot.

Four hard-fought contests across two days should put the Atos Jiu-Jitsu representative back in the submission grappling groove after he made a successful MMA debut in his most recent outing, a submission victory over Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai v Nattawut II in June.

He'll need to be on his game at ONE 168: Denver, however.

Waiting for him will be five-time IBJJF world champion Musumeci, one of the most decorated grapplers on the planet.

Musumeci, like Ruotolo, is undefeated in his ONE tenure to date. The American has reigned as the promotion's flyweight submission grappling king since the belt's inception in 2022.

Ruotolo v Musumeci is a genuine dream match-up for grappling fans and combat sports enthusiasts the world over, as two of the very best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners lock horns for the first time.