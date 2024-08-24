Seksan set for dream matchup with 'The Hitman'

Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang is about to jet off to the United States for arguably the most high-profile fight of his career to date, but he hasn't forgotten where he came from.

"The Man Who Yields To No One" takes on British Muay Thai legend Liam "The Hitman" Harrison in a 140-pound catchweight contest at ONE 168: Denver on Sept 7 in a dream matchup between two of the most fan-friendly fighters in the sport.

The blockbuster fight goes down at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and it marks Seksan's 10th appearance under the ONE banner since making the life-changing move from the brink of retirement in 2023.

The 35-year-old has long had a reputation for being a generous, community minded man. But his newfound earning capacity on the global stage of fighting has allowed him to take that to a whole new level.

After Seksan's fights, he enjoys donating a significant portion of his purses, as well as auctioning his fight shorts and other equipment, with the proceeds going to various charities.

In recent times, he also made a huge donation to Wat Toeak School, the institute he attended in his youth in southern Nakhon Si Thammarat pro- vince.

The funds provided scholarships for students at the school, providing pivotal education opportunities that perhaps would not have been accessible for some families in the area.

Seksan also recently opened a gym in the local area to help local kids follow a healthier lifestyle and potentially escape poverty, while also funding the creation of activities for the elderly in Pak Phanang District.

The four-time Muay Thai world champion's work in the community was recognised by ONE Championship earlier this year, when he was presented with the 2024 Victoria Lee Award.