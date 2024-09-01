Thailand wins bronze in World Athletics U20 Championships

Thai runners, standing on right, display their medals as they pose for photos with the gold and silver medalists. From right are Puripol Boonson, Chutithat Pruksorranan, Sarawut Nuansi and Wirayut Daenkhanob. (Photo: Athletic Association of Thailand)

Thai runners have won bronze medals in the men’s 4x100m relay in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima.

The final round took place at 5.55am on Sunday (Thailand time) when Wirayut Daenkhanob, Sarawut Nuansi, Chutithat Pruksorranan and Puripol Boonson were the first, second, third and fourth runners respectively.

The Thai team finished in 39.39 seconds. The gold medal was lifted by Jamaica, which finished in 39.18 seconds, and the silver medal went to the United Kingdom for its 39.20-second finish.

“Puripol Boonson returns from the depths of hell as he anchors his 4x100m team to a national U20 record of 39.39,” World Athletics said on its Facebook page.

"We have done our best. The weather is very cold... I am proud of my juniors in the team that we have made it," Puripol said.

Wirayut, 17, is a native of Phatthalung province. He studies at Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya's College Phatthalung.

Sarawut, a 17-year-old from Surat Thani, is a Mathayom 5 student at Mahavajiravudh Cangwatsongkhla School in Songkhla province.

Chutithat is a 17-year-old native of Chon Buri province. He studies at Piboonbumpen Demonstration School of Burapha University in Chon Buri.

Puripol, 18, graduated from Assumption Samutprakarn School in Samut Prakan province. The Samut Prakan native will continue his studies in the United States.

Puripol last Thursday made history as the first Thai sprinter to win a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, capturing silver in the 100-metre final. Last month the Thai sprint phenom – dubbed "Angel Bew" by Thai media – advanced to the men's 100m semi-finals in the Olympics in Paris.

The Athletic Association of Thailand said on its official fan page on Facebook that Thai athletes would return to the country at 12.45pm on Tuesday.