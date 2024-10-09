ONE Championship’s Estupinan twins out to ‘conquer everything’ as Johan picks up another KO and bonus

Johan Estupinan pleads for martial arts promotion to sign his twin brother Jhordan after another win at ONE Fight Night 25, and promises ‘you are going to be entertained’

Listen to this article

Colombia’s Estupinan twins say they are here to “conquer everything” in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai ranks.

Johan Estupinan continued his incredible start to life in ONE with a second straight knockout victory, and a second straight US$50,000 performance bonus last weekend in Bangkok.

The win over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 was his fourth in as many appearances for the promotion, and at 22, “Panda Kick” is certainly one of its fastest rising stars.

The scary prospect for the competition is that Yohan has an identical twin brother, Jhordan, who is itching to make his ONE debut too.

“I would love for my brother to come and join me here, we will be amazing together,” Estupinan told the Bangkok Post backstage at Lumpinee Stadium.

“I’m waiting for the company to reply to my email. It’s just small details but he will be here. Just like you have twins in jiu jitsu, you’re going to have two amazing twins in Muay Thai.”

Just like American twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo have dominated the submission grappling scene in ONE, Johan and Jhordan Estupinan are looking to become the faces of South American Muay Thai.

“People joke about it all the time, they’re confused and don’t know who is Johan and who is Jordan,” Johan said with a laugh. “But one thing I can tell you is we’re going to be the twins conquering ONE.

“You haven’t seen anything. Wait until you see my brother. Together we are going to conquer everything. You are going to be entertained by us. I swear, you are going to be entertained.”

Jhordan Estupinan, who was in his brother’s corner for his bout, and accompanied him everywhere throughout fight week, seemed a little more reserved than his effervescent sibling.

But he is just as intent on bringing an all-action style to the ring in ONE.

“I’ve been training. I’m ready. Whenever they call me, I’ll fight,” Jhordan told the Bangkok Post.

“We are a bit crazy – especially in training sessions, we are entertaining. Back home in Colombia, no one wanted to fight with us because we are a bit crazy.”

Johan Estupinan is certainly becoming a crowd favourite. He wowed Denver’s Ball Arena in September with a second-round TKO win over Sean Climaco in a thrilling opening fight at ONE 168 – where he picked himself up off the canvas twice.

“This is a show. You cannot be boring. You cannot be here and just be quiet and shy,” Johan added.

“This is what people like. We are here to entertain people because we are thankful for the fans, so we do it for them.

“I think when my mum gave birth to me I was in the ring. I can come back any time. I want to be here for a long time. I love fighting.”