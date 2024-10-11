ONE Championship’s Takeru donates money to Myanmar flood victims after win over Burmese opponent Thant Zin

Zin’s manager thanks Japanese kickboxing icon for his ‘kind heart and compassion’ following donation for relief and restoration efforts after ONE Friday Fights 81

Takeru Segawa has helped ONE Championship opponent Thant Zin’s efforts with relief and restoration for flood victims in Myanmar by donating money to the cause after their fight.

The Japanese kickboxing icon stopped Zin in the second round of their flyweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 81 in Bangkok on September 27.

But the finish came only after the Burmese 19-year-old threatened a seismic shock when he knocked Takeru down in the opening round.

Former three-division K-1 champion Takeru showed humility to his rival after the fight, praising his burgeoning skillset, and has now shown his generosity too.

Zin’s manager, Phyo Wai, revealed in a social media post that Takeru, 33, has given funds from his own pocket to help those suffering in Myanmar.

“The kind hearted Japanese fighter Takeru [showed] his compassion towards Thant Zin and the Myanmar people,” Wai said.

“Not long ago, Takeru expressed his desire to support the flood relief and reconstruction efforts currently underway in Myanmar, in line with Thant Zin’s heartfelt wishes.

“We are deeply grateful and honoured for Takeru’s commitment to contribute as much as he can.

“The donations made by Takeru will be coordinated with the relevant organisations and committees, with continued support from our Myawaddy native, Saw Phyo Wai.

“On behalf of the entire people of Myanmar, we sincerely appreciate and respect Takeru for his kindness.”

An estimated 1 million people across regions in central and eastern Myanmar were affected by extensive flooding from heavy monsoon rains caused by Typhoon Yagi.

As of last week, more than 360 people had reportedly drowned, with at least 100 others still missing.

“The victory would mean a lot to me because I intend to use the money that I would earn against Takeru for the flood victims,” Zin told the Bangkok Post before the fight.

Burmese fans, who took Takeru to their hearts despite his win over their local hero, expressed their admiration and gratitude on social media after his gesture.

“I will support Takeru for his match against Rodtang,” one fan wrote.

“Rivals are not always enemies. I appreciate and respect Takeru’s beautiful and lovely heart,” another said.

“We should all take a lesson from Takeru – in how he supports those in need and, most importantly, how he graciously congratulates his opponent, even [in victory],” a comment read.