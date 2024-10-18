ONE Friday Fights 83: Superball hopes to regain ‘faith’ of fans but Panrit eyes KO and contract

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree believes a ‘strong’ finish in Friday night’s main event at Lumpinee Stadium could land him a US$100,000 ONE Championship contract

Superball Wankhongohm MBK hopes to regain the “faith and trust” of his supporters when he returns to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 83.

The 27-year-old Thai fan favourite was riding a three-fight win streak at Lumpinee Stadium before being brutally stopped by Russia’s Ilyas Musaev in July.

He will look for redemption when he headlines Friday night’s show against Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree in a 139lbs catchweight Muay Thai bout, after both passed hydration and made weight on Thursday.

“I'm very happy to make it back one more time as the main event in ONE Lumpinee,” he told the Bangkok Post.

“⁠It's very crucial for me. I aim to recover the trust and faith of my fans. ⁠I have thought about my mistakes and I mean to improve them to score the win.

“⁠Fans can surely expect my versatility in Muay Thai in this match.”

Standing in Superball’s way is a fighter on a three-fight win streak at ONE Lumpinee, with impressive victories over Worapon Sor Dechapan, Alexey Balyko, and Kongklai Sor Sommai in 2024.

Another win on Friday could see him earn a ticket to the big show, with a US$100,000 ONE Championship contract a distinct possibility.

“It's been my ultimate goal to get the ONE Championship contract,” Panrit told the Bangkok Post. “I hope that beating Superball will help prove my worth.

“If I can win beautifully by knockout, maybe I can get the contract. My expectation right now is to be able to finish the fight strong.

“I’m hoping for the opening to finish Superball. The rest, we will have to see in the ring.”