Panpayak admits ‘the goal is Superlek’ as long road back begins with Silviu Vitez

ONE Friday Fights 83: ‘The Angel Warrior’ finally returns after two years away from the ONE Championship ring and insists he is taking ‘strong’ Vitez ‘seriously’ at Lumpinee Stadium

Panpayak Jitmuangnon knows the spectre of Superlek Kiatmuu9 looms large over him this week, but he insists he still has a job to do when he takes on Silviu Vitez in his long-awaited comeback at ONE Friday Fights 83.

“The Angel Warrior” has felt the full media glare in Bangkok as he gets set to return after nearly two years out of ONE Championship action.

As one of just a handful of men to own multiple victories over Superlek, Panpayak has rightly been talked up for an eighth instalment of their famed rivalry.

However, since Panpayak last competed in a contentious split decision loss to Superlek in Manila in December 2022, “The Kicking Machine” has seen his star rise inexorably, and he now holds ONE’s flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai titles.

“I’m thinking of one fight at a time,” Panpayak told the Bangkok Post. “Of course, my goal is to reach Superlek and one day I can face him again.

“But I'll need to fight a few more times before that happens. My division is 135lbs, and I hope to face him at this weight.”

First the Thai 28-year-old must navigate the tricky hurdle of Vitez at Lumpinee Stadium, with the fight made official after Thursday’s weigh-ins and hydration tests.

“Everything was good. We trained well and made the weight, and the hydration was on point this time,” added Panpayak, who failed his checks last time out in the Philippines, along with Superlek.

“I’m really excited to come back and fight at One Lumpinee here in Thailand. We take every fight seriously. Silviu is a good and strong opponent. We are ready for this Friday.”

Romanian-Spanish 30-year-old Vitez is a firm underdog, having gone 1-4 during his time at ONE Lumpinee, and many observers give him little to no chance against Panpayak.

“The Hitman” has a notable victory over River Daz, however, in 2023, and his losses have come against strong opposition such as Kongklai Sor Sommai, the legendary Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya.

“⁠Every fight motivates me, and more this fight I think. It’s going to be a show. I am not worried about comments. I trust in my work,” Vitez told the Bangkok Post.

“⁠Each fight is different, but I tell you that we will do everything possible to win. ⁠Any victory will make a fighter happy, and if I win against a top fighter like him, it will be even more great.

“I know he is an experienced guy. We are going to go all out and we are going to try to win this fight. ⁠We’ll see what happens this Friday.”