Rungnarai vows ‘I will not disappoint’ after ending four-year Muay Thai exodus

ONE Friday Fights 83: Fellow ONE Lumpinee debutant Mikel Fernandez looks to spoil the party for returning legend Rungnari Kiatmoo9, insisting ‘I will take another name for my resume’

Returning Muay Thai legend Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 has promised “I will not disappoint you” when he ends his four-year retirement at ONE Friday Fights 83 tonight – but Mikel Fernandez insists he will spoil the party and “take another name for my resume”.

A former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium champion, Rungnarai is back at the former to face fellow ONE debutant Fernandez of Spain.

During his time away from competition he has been a trainer at Evolve MMA in Singapore, home to a bevy of ONE Championship superstars, and the itch to get back in the ring became too strong to ignore.

As to the scope of his ambitions for his comeback, the 29-year-old will use Friday’s strawweight Muay Thai matchup as a litmus test.

“I’ve had a chance to meet new people and be in a different environment sparring with different students – I felt inspired and felt like I could come back to fight again,” Rungnarai told the Bangkok Post.

“I will have to get a reality check this Friday to see whether my physical condition is really as good as I think it is. Maybe after one or two fights, I can evaluate how I am. If my condition is good then I would set my goal as becoming a champion.”

A renowned “Muay Femur”, Rungnarai knows he will have to switch up his usual game plan in the famed 4oz MMA gloves required in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai.

“I’m hoping to show my fans my style has changed a bit. I hope to show a lot of aggression because I used to be more of a technical fighter, on my back foot a lot,” Rungnarai added.

“It’s my first time wearing the 4oz gloves and I’m excited because I really want to try new things. I want to send a message to all my students at the Evolve Team that I will not disappoint you.”

The 33-year-old Fernandez will provide a stern test, and knows a win over a huge name like Rungnarai – a former stablemate of ONE Championship icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 – will propel him to new heights.

“⁠It doesn't matter who your teammates are. I grew up in the Kaewsamrit gym with Anuwat Kaewsamrit, Singmanee Kaewsamrit, Bovy [Sor Udomson],” Fernandez told the Bangkok Post.

“It matters how hard you work every day. I have trained hard to make a presentation of who I am and what better rival than Rungnarai?

“I will try to finish the fight, but my prediction is three rounds of assured war. I am ready. I look at the hard camp that I had. I will show up at ONE Championship and take another name of a champion for my resume.

“⁠The fans are going to enjoy a great war. My style is an aggressive style. When I take control of the fights, I fight with my heart, I'm going to give you some great fights, and the first one is Friday.”