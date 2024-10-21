Panpayak set for ONE Championship return on December Friday Fights ‘tentpole’ after comeback win

Muay Thai icon set for a quick turnaround at next ONE Lumpinee quarterly extravaganza following decision victory over Silviu Vitez in Bangkok

Panpayak Jitmuangnon is set for a quick turnaround on ONE Championship’s quarterly “tentpole” Lumpinee event in December, after his successful comeback from two years out last weekend.

Thailand’s “Angel Warrior” defeated Silviu Vitez at ONE Friday Fights 83, picking up a unanimous decision inside Bangkok’s famed Lumpinee Stadium.

He had not fought since a contentious December 2022 split decision loss to longtime rival Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Manila, but saw out an impressive victory under the circumstances, to a huge ovation from the crowd.

It is understood Panpayak will not have to wait long for his next outing, with the Asia-based martial arts promotion set to feature him on their next Lumpinee showcase, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view in international markets.

“Guys, get ready,” his coach at Phuket Fight Club, Leo Elias, wrote in a social media post. “We come for one more time this year, see you soon.”

“December, let’s move on,” Panpayak said in a post of his own to his fans on Instagram after the fight. “Thank you for all the encouragement you have given to me.”

The 28-year-old flyweight Muay Thai icon showed glimpses of his former brilliance against Spanish-Romanian Vitez, but seemed to tire in the third round, given his lack of conditioning.

“I'm satisfied with the stamina, considering I had not fought in two years,” Panpayak told the Bangkok Post on Monday. “I came back, and started again from zero.

“I know, and promise that I'll improve in every fight. I just need two or three more fights for my body to be adjusted to normal.

“It was really good to get my hand raised and I felt all the energy at the stadium. It was a great reassurance that I can still do it.

“I would love to come back very soon. The opponent is up to ONE. Please stay tuned for my next fight.”

With Superlek and other ONE Championship superstars like Superbon and Nong-O Hama watching from ringside at Lumpinee, it would have been understandable for Panpayak to feel nervous on his return.

“I wasn't nervous about that. I was more nervous about how my body would be after such a long break,” Panpayak added, however.

“He [Vitez] cut me above the eye in the third round. My team and I knew the way he fought, we expected no less from him. But we were just more worried about how I would be after being out for a long time.

“I know if I can restore my stamina back to normal, I can win every fight, or at least put up great fights every time. Silviu is a good and tough fighter. All the best to him.”