ONE Championship prospect Panrit thanks Superbon after fourth straight win

The 27-year-old Thai ‘not frustrated or disappointed’ despite missing out on US$100,000 contract after latest KO at ONE Friday Fights 83, and insists ‘I will work harder’

Listen to this article

Muay Thai prospect Panrit Lookjaomaesaiwaree has thanked Superbon for helping him move to the verge of a ONE Championship contract.

The 27-year-old knocked out Superball Wankhongohm MBK in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 83 last weekend, picking up a 350,000 baht performance bonus in the process.

It was a fourth straight victory at Lumpinee Stadium for Panrit, a protege of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon.

Some observers were left wondering what else he has to do to secure a US$100,000 deal on the main ONE roster, but the Thai is trusting the process.

“I'm very satisfied with my performance in this fight. I've trained hard and I train to win,” he told the Bangkok Post.

“I'm extremely happy to receive the bonus. I'm not frustrated, nor am I disappointed about not receiving the contract. I will work harder.

“I'm ready for anyone. A four-fight win streak is undeniably a confidence booster for me. I 100 per cent believe in myself, and I'll fight anyone.”

On the same night Panrit was racking up his latest win, it was confirmed Superbon will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai title on January 24, in the ONE 170 main event at Impact Arena.

That did not stop the head of Superbon Training Camp tending to one of his many charges, with the 34-year-old in Panrit’s corner for the fight.

“Superbon has been such a great help for me to achieve all kinds of improvements,” Panrit added.

“He's taught me everything and always guides me on how to score a victory against each opponent.”