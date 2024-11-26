ONE Championship ‘my dream’ says Morocco’s Abdelali Zahidi after stunning debut head kick KO

The 25-year-old Muay Thai star wants to ‘write my name in history’ and be ‘a big hero’

Morocco’s new Muay Thai sensation Abdelali Zahidi is determined to leave his mark in ONE Championship after a stunning debut knockout last weekend in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old dropped Tun Min Aung with a picture perfect head kick in the second round of their 158lbs catchweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 88.

The Burmese fighter was planted on his face in the corner of the ring, and the walk-off finish earned “Black Diamond” a 350,000 baht bonus from Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE’s chairman and CEO will no doubt now be keeping an eye on Zahidi when it comes to a US$100,000 contract and a call-up to the Asia-based martial arts promotion’s main roster.

That will be music to Zahidi’s ears, for sure.

“It was a very beautiful, joyous feeling when I got my hand raised, because it has been my dream for a long time,” he told the Bangkok Post.

“I want to participate in ONE Championship. I want to be a big hero, and to write my name in history.”

Given the execution, it comes as no surprise to learn Zahidi had been drilling the high left kick – reminiscent of Thai icon Superbon’s favourite strike – repeatedly during his fight camp.

“The left kick, I‘ve been a specialist in it for a long time,” Zahidi said.

“My father told me that when he [Aung] wants to punch, he throws his hand to the ground [and leaves himself open]. So when he did it, I took advantage.”

Zahidi’s victory quickly made waves on social media in Morocco, whose fans are known to be vociferous in their support when it comes to combat sports.

Just ask former ONE flyweight kickboxing champion Ilias Ennahachi, who is now targeting a second title up an bantamweight.

“Yes, I saw the messages from the fans and I felt great joy,” he added. “This feeling gave me strength and it will encourage me to train well.”