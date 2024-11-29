Ayaka Miura wants ONE Championship title shot – against Stamp Fairtex or Xiong Jingnan

Japanese ‘Zombie’ feels she is deserving of a shot at either the strawweight or atomweight MMA belt after bonus-winning winning display at ONE 169

Listen to this article

Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura wants a ONE Championship title shot after her latest victory – whether it’s Xiong Jingnan or Stamp Fairtex.

The 34-year-old “Zombie” is now on a three-fight win streak, and picked up a US$50,000 bonus for submitting Argentina’s Macarena Aragon in the first round of their atomweight bout earlier this month at ONE 169.

A former title challenger at strawweight, Miura is looking to earn another crack at champion Xiong of China, but is also happy to fight Stamp for the 115lbs belt once the Thai is back from injury next year.

“Xiong Jingnan, she hasn’t competed in a while. I don’t know if she’s still doing it. But yes, I want to,” Miura told the Bangkok Post.

“When Stamp comes back, I also want to fight with her. I just want to have a title.

“I don’t really think about rankings, but I want to get a title, it can be strawweight or atomweight, it’s fine for me.”

With a return to Tokyo rumoured to be on the cards for early 2025, Miura would love to fight again in front of her own fans.

“If it’s somewhere that Japanese people can watch, I’m happy to do it,” she added. “But this year, a lot of my fights got cancelled, so I just want to fight. I don’t care where it is. I’m prepared for it.”

Through no fault of her own, Miura twice saw a fight with Jihin Radzuan fall through in 2024 – the Malaysian withdrew injured weeks out from their original date in April, and then missed weight in October for the rearranged bout.

“I’ve been saying I wanted that US$50,000,” Miura said. “It happened, so I was so happy. I had a fight, but then it got cancelled – a lot has happened this year.

“There were many people who helped me get through it, so I want to use that money for them.

“Of course I’m happy to get the bonus, but I also understand you have to have an opponent to fight. It’s not something you should take for granted so I want to say thank you to Aragon as well.”