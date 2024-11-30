ONE Championship: Nabil says kickboxing is ‘easier than Muay Thai’, plans ‘something special’ for Petchtanong

Towering 20-year-old admits former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champ is the favourite at ONE Fight Night 26 but is relishing switch to unfamiliar ruleset

Nabil Anane admits he is the underdog against “master” Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Fight Night 26 next week in Bangkok – but feels kickboxing is “easier than Muay Thai”, and warns the former champ he has “something special” planned.

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai will be contesting his first fight under kickboxing rules in ONE Championship on December 7 at Lumpinee Stadium – against a legend of the sport, no less.

He could hardly have a tougher audition – the 39-year-old former champ Petchtanong has over 100 kickboxing fights to his name, and is looking to reclaim the title that was stripped from him in July 2023 after a positive drugs test.

"Petchtanong is considered to be a master in kickboxing. It’s his game,” Nabil said at an open workout at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya this week.

“The only advantages I have are my younger age and my height – apart from that, he’s the favorite.

“He’s technical. He’s got fast left kicks. He is great at improvising the game plan – and he has got loads of experience.”

Anane has only ever had one kickboxing fight – several years ago, outside the ONE promotional banner – but the towering Muay Thai phenom feels very much at home.

"Personally, I like kickboxing. I feel like it’s easier than Muay Thai,” he said. “It’s less intimidating, and it’s easier to control and make use of range.

“I consider myself quite versatile – punches, kicks, and knees. I think a lot of people noticed my versatility from my fight with Kulabdam.

“I can change things up. I’ve adjusted my game plan for this fight, and I’ve got something special this time. Stay tuned.”

Nabil has quickly shot to prominence in ONE, earning a US$100,000 contract with the Asia-based martial arts promotion in July.

A five-fight win streak has propelled him to No 5 in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, and now he has a chance to stake a claim for belts in two sports.

"Every single matchup of mine has been surprising,” Nabil added. “Each of my opponents have been exceptionally strong – from Superlek to Petchtanong.

“This is my first kickboxing fight in ONE, and I’m already facing a former champion. I think I’ve learned a lot. I’ve got more experience now. It’ll be a fun fight.”