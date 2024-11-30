ONE Championship’s new grappling star Dante Leon feels ‘no pressure to fill Mikey Musumeci void’

Canadian is motivated to ‘make my own legacy and story at ONE’ as debut looms in Bangkok

ONE Championship’s latest grappling star signing Dante Leon insists he feels “no pressure to fill a void left by Mikey Musumeci”.

The 28-year-old American announced he had left ONE earlier this month before signing a contract to compete on UFC Fight Pass Invitational.

A former ONE flyweight submission grappling champion, Musumeci was a fan favourite – not just back home, but also in Thailand, where he had struck up an unlikely friendship with Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

With big shoes to fill, seemingly, Canada’s Leon and fellow new signing Cole Abate of the US will both compete on next week’s ONE Fight Night 26 card in Bangkok.

“Mikey has done an amazing job contributing to ONE and the growth of the sport. Every athlete has a different approach, style and personality,” Leon told the Bangkok Post however.

“I intend to use my skills to create great performances and my charisma to connect with fans. I’m motivated to make my own story and legacy at ONE.”

Two-time black belt IBJJF No-Gi world champion Leon will face Bruno Pucci – the husband of former ONE atomweight MMA champ Angela Lee – in a lightweight submission grappling match at Lumpinee Stadium on December 7.

“My match with Bruno I consider to be a new and challenging test,” Leon added. “On paper, I’m an overwhelming favorite but he has many things over me such as his experience with ONE, professional MMA and submission grappling.

“I think he will pose some issues and be a tough challenge for my first match with ONE but my goal is to show the skill gap between us.”

Tougher tests almost certainly await, mostly in the imposing form of ONE lightweight grappling champion Kade Ruotolo.

The 21-year-old American is unbeaten since debuting in 2022, and has also racked up two wins in MMA as he looks to dominate another sport.

“Titles are always what I am after at the end of the day but I see some issues in how people challenge for the title,” Leon said.

“Most adversaries come in, challenge for the belt, lose and then kind of vanish from the organisation.

“I plan to get experience in the events. Rack up some wins against the highest level competition while connecting with the organisation and fans to truly prove I am worthy of the title shot. This will make for a better match that fans can get behind once they see my legitimacy.”

Leon admitted Tom DeBlass, ONE’s new vice president of grappling, played a “huge influence” in his decision to join the organisation.

“As a well established black belt, referee and event organiser, Tom has built a great reputation within the sport,” Leon said. “I think in his current position with ONE, he will do great for the brand and most importantly, the athletes.

“With the signing of new athletes it seems that ONE is well on its way to becoming the premier organisation for professional submission grappling.

“The challenge for ONE will be to keep the athletes active. It would be amazing to see these world class athletes having 4-6 matches a year against opponents from all corners of the globe. This would skyrocket things.”