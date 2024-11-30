ONE Championship hopeful Yunusov thanks Anatoly Malykhin after KO and bonus in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Rustam Yunusov has thanked Anatoly Malykhin and the two-division ONE Championship MMA champ’s wife after another big victory in Bangkok.

“Tomahawk” finished Morocco’s Toufiq Chabibi by TKO late in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 89, just two seconds before the bell was set to sound.

The 17-year-old Russian – who also impressed viewers with his fluent English in his post-fight interview in the ring at Lumpinee Stadium – is beginning to cause a real stir.

A US$100,000 contract – and a ticket to the the Asia-based martial arts promotion’s main roster – is beginning to become a concrete possibility but Yunusov is keeping his feet on the ground.

“I got into the organisation thanks to my managers Anita and Anatoly Malykhin. They believed in me like many of my fans and I want to please them with victories,” he told the Bangkok Post.

“If God gives me the opportunity to win a contract, I can fight stronger and more famous opponents. Which means I have to develop as a fighter and get better. That’s the best motivation.”

As for his next fight, Yunusov is already aiming high – with several other teenage ONE Championship prospects on his radar.

“I would love to do my next fight with Ramadan Ondash, Freddie Hagerty and my friend Muhammad [Johan] Ghazali,” Yunusov added.

“I respect them as fighters and consider them rising stars of Muay Thai. Only respect and only the sporting aspect.

“A lot of people tell me I’m a rising star. But I consider myself an ordinary person, who wants to be better as a fighter.

“And to be the best I have to fight the strongest. That is the motivation to develop. I don’t feel any pressure, only motivation.”

Yunusov has already racked up three wins on ONE Lumpinee since debuting in March – but landed his first 350,000 baht performance bonus from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Friday.

It was the perfect reward for all the hard work and sacrifice ahead of the fight at the Sinbi Muay Thai gym in Rawai, Phuket.

“Like any fighter I want to win beautifully and spectacularly. And in every training session I strive to improve my skills and become stronger, so that I can hit harder,” Yunusov said.

“In this fight we managed to realise the punches that we prepared for the opponent. When I was able to bring the fight to a knockout, I felt joy.

“It was not the joy that I hurt my opponent, but the joy that I was able to realise my plan for the fight, because I had been training for two months and it was hard.

“And when you get a bonus from Mr Chatri, it’s doubly nice, Because every training camp is a big expense, and with the bonus I can cover some of that expense.”