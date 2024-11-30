Leicester City name Van Nistelrooy as new coach

Listen to this article

Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds fans after a Europa League match against PAOK at Old Trafford in Manchester on Nov 7, during his brief spell as interim manager. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON - Leicester City have appointed former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager on a contract until June 2027, the Premier League football club has announced.

The club, owned by Thai businessman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha of King Power fame, sacked Steve Cooper on Monday after another loss left them hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

“Ruud’s experience, knowledge and winning mentality will undoubtedly bring great value to us, and we look forward to supporting him in achieving success for our fans and our club,” Mr Aiyawatt said in a statement on Friday.

Nistelrooy, 48, was an assistant manager at Manchester United and took interim charge when Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

“I’m proud, I’m excited. Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic,” Nistelrooy said in a statement issued by the club.

“The recent history of the club is impressive. I’m excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the football club.”

Nistelrooy is the Foxes’ fourth manager in 19 months. He has previous managerial experience from one year in charge of PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23.

The Dutchman will attend Saturday’s match at Brentford but a caretaker team led by Ben Dawson will be in charge on the pitch.

Leicester shocked the world when they won the Premier League in 2015-16 and lifted the FA Cup for the first time five years later.

But they were relegated from the top tier two years ago before bouncing back to the Premier League on their first attempt.