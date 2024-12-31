ONE Championship’s Takeru admits 2025 may be his ‘final chapter’ as Rodtang super fight looms

Japanese kickboxing superstar makes stunning statement after reaching ‘rock bottom’ this year with Superlek loss and gruesome leg injury

ONE Championship’s Takeru Segawa admits 2025 may be his “final chapter” as a career-defining super fight against Rodtang looms in Japan.

The pair will clash under kickboxing rules in the main event of ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

There is plenty at stake – lose, and the 33-year-old’s run in ONE may be deemed a failure, having lost a decision to flyweight kickboxing champ Superlek Kiatmoo9 on his promotional debut in January.

Former three division K-1 champ Takeru suffered a bad leg injury in the fight and left the ring in floods of tears at Ariake Arena, but rebounded with a second-round TKO of Myanmar’s Thant Zin in September.

“This year started with a big injury in January’s event, but I was able to come back with your support,” Takeru said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I finally got to the person I wanted to fight the most. It's been a year full of rock bottom and also the best.”

Despite his surging sky high popularity, with a bevy of endorsement deals in Japan, Takeru admitted his days in the ring could be coming to an end sooner than later.

“I think next year is my final chapter as a fighter,” he added. “I will be fighting hard every single day leading up to the fight.

“Everyone's support helps me. Thank you for all of your support this year. I’m able to still be active and fighting with all your support.”

ONE boss Chatri Sityodtong alluded to Takeru having potential long-term injury issues, when speaking at a press conference this month to announce ONE 172.

An MRI scan in January revealed the kickboxing superstar’s left knee had been fractured in two places during the Superlek fight.

But he still has aspirations in ONE beyond the Rodtang fight, according to Chatri – namely, having another crack at Superlek.

“Takeru and I were talking backstage – if he’s OK with his body, his big dream is to win a world title in ONE,” the chairman and CEO said.