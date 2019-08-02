Bombs found at BTS station, other areas in Bangkok

Police close the area near the BTS Chong Nonsi station after two loud bangs were heard there on Friday. (Photo from @js100radio Twitter account)

Loud bangs were heard near a skytrain station and at least three other areas in Bangkok on Friday morning, with two people confirmed injured on Rama 9 Road.

Police reported loud sound similar to bomb explosions twice at the Chong Nonsi BTS station about 8.50am and closed exits 3 and 4 for safety reasons.

Police also cordoned off the ground near the two exits to examine the cause of the bang.

Police outside King Power Mahanakhon building near Chong Nonsi station of @BTS_SkyTrain where one loud bang was reported. https://t.co/G7sxux5es4 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 2, 2019

A Twitter message showed a sheet of glass on the station platform was shattered.

Police also reported loud bangs in Soi 57/1 on Rama 9 road, injuring two city road cleaners at 8.50am, one loud bang outside King Power Mahanakhon Building near the same BTS station at 9am and three bangs near the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road at the same time. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) police are at the scene.

At 12.08pm, a "suspicious object" was found at the BTS Sala Daeng station, just one station away from the Chong Nonsi station where the blasts occurred earlier. The section near Silom Soi 2 Road was closed. An hour later, EOD police said it was just an empty clock box, not a bomb, and trafic is now normal.

In a tweet at 11.12am, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha condemned those behind the bombing and wrote he had already ordered those responsible to protect the people and take care of affected people in a tweet at 11.12am.

Shares took a hit by the news, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand index down 1.23%, or 20.96, to 1678.79 after the morning session closed on Friday.

Read also: Bangkok road briefly closed amid bomb fears