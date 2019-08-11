Section
Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Scaffolding collapse in Phuket kills 1, hurts 8
Thailand
General

Two more trapped under debris

published : 11 Aug 2019 at 19:06

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Rescue volunteers search for missing Myanmar workers after scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of VIP Rawai Condominium project in Phuket's Muang district on Sunday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: One person was killed and at least eight others injured when the scaffolding of a condominium project crumbled to the ground on Sunday.

Police at the Chalong station reported the collapse of the scaffolding at the construction site in tambon Rawai in Muang district at 2.15pm. 

Pol Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen, a station deputy superintendent, said the workers were Myanmar nationals. One of them died and eight were injured, he said, with the casualties sent to Vachira Phuket Hosital, Dibuk Hospital and Chalong Hospital.

The officer said two workers are trapped under the debris.

The scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of the VIP Rawai Condominium project.

An initial investigation found the scaffolding may not have been able to bear the increased weight after workers poured cement on the steel structure.

