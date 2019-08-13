Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Hong Kong airport reopens, but risks remain
World

Hong Kong airport reopens, but risks remain

published : 13 Aug 2019 at 06:53

updated: 13 Aug 2019 at 10:42

writer: Bloomberg and Reuters

Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)
Passengers queue on Tuesday as Hong Kong airport reopened a day after flights were halted due to a protest. (Reuters photo)

Hong Kong airport resumed near-normal operation Tuesday morning after cancelling 90 flights the evening before as protesters swarmed the main terminal building for a fourth day, the biggest disruption yet to the city’s economy since demonstrations began in early June.

The notice was published on the airport's official mobile app at 6am (5am Thailand time).

The airport was operating normally as of now, staff at the airport’s customer service hotline said by phone. It is re-scheduling 90 cancelled flights from Monday.

It may cancel more flights Tuesday depending on the situation as some protesters remained at the arrival hall. Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has cancelled more than 200 flights to and out of Hong Kong on Tuesday. The city's largest airline issued a travel advisory showing cancelled flights in and out of Hong Kong stretching into Tuesday evening local time. A limited number of flights will operate for connecting passengers only, the airline said.

Thousands of black-clad protesters occupied the airport on Monday following a weekend of violence that saw police fire tear gas into subway stations and rubber bullets at close range. The protests, initially sparked by opposition to a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, have become increasingly violent in recent weeks as demonstrators target public transport in a bid to force out Carrie Lam, the city’s leader.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Life

Woodstock, pinnacle of the hippie dream, turns 50

NEW YORK: A freewheeling weekend of indulgence. A New York farm transformed by idealistic youths into a mid-size city. A celebration of rock music and utopian ideals.

10:45
Business

Singapore cuts growth outlook as trade war rocks region

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero as the escalating US-China trade war dampens the region’s most trade-reliant economies.

10:22
Thailand

Train station platforms set for double-track upgrade

The platforms at all train stations along the north and northeastern lines will be raised to accommodate the double-track rail system, according to a source at the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

09:42