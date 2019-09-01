New storm to bring more rain to Isan

A man wades through floodwater on a road in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen on Sunday. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

The northeastern region is braced for more rain, heavy in some locations, until Tuesday due to the impact of a less severe storm currently over China.

As tropical storm Podul exited the country after drenching some northern and northeastern provinces since Friday night, the Meteorological Department on Sunday released a warning of a new storm approaching Hainan Island in China.

The path of the new storm, which has less strength than Podul, is not headed directly for Thailand but its course will nonetheless bring rainfall to the country, the weather agency said.

"There will be no direct impact, but the monsoon trough will bring rain, sometimes heavy, to the northeastern region from Sept 2-3," weather forecaster Chaicharn Sitthiworanant said.

Podul, which weakened after unleashing downpours on Thailand and left the country on Saturday, has flooded 24 provinces since the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department started tracking the damage from the storm on Thursday. Areas in 15 provinces were still inundated on Sunday, it said.

The storm claimed two lives, including one in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen, which was severely damaged by flash flooding.