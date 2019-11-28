Youngsters' game time 'worrying'

Thai youngsters spend an average of three to five hours per day playing online games -- though in Bangkok that can rise to more than eight hours.

The findings come from a study conducted of 3,056 high school and vocational students nationwide in September and October this year. The study found that 8.1% of Bangkok students normally spend more than eight hours a day playing online at the weekend, said Teerarat Pantawee Wongtanaanek, the study's lead author and also president of the Radio and Media Association for Children and Youth.

Almost two-thirds (64.66%) of students said they played online games for between three and five hours a day, said Ms Teerarat.

Certain games had been linked with aggression and mood changes among players, including Starcraft 2, Takken 7, Mobile Legends and Fifa Online, she said. Some players also admitted to gambling on online games, spending an average of 1,000 baht a month, she said.

The researcher urged all parties to join hands in efforts to equip teachers and parents with methods to instil online game-playing youngsters with good habits and discipline in their gaming. A draft bill to regulate online gaming and protect youngsters should be ready by March next year, she said.