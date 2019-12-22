People split over Thanathorn's "flash mob": Nida Poll

People are split over a flash mob organised by Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit at the Pathumwan skywalk in Bangkok on Dec 14 to show opposition against the government, with the number of supporters slightly bigger than the opponents, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Dec 16-17 on 1,277 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations across the country to compile their opinions on the flash mob.

Almost one half, or 48.55%, of the respondents said they agreed with the rally. Of them, 27.80% said they highly supported it, reasoning that it was intended to call for justice and liberties for the people without causing trouble to the country, while 20.75% voiced moderate support for it, saying the people have the rights to do so as long as it was not expanded to become an unrest.

A slightly smaller number, or 43.70%, were against it. Of them, 15.35% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are already tired of political rallies, while 28.35% were totally opposed to it, saying the flash mob on Dec 14 was driven by self-interest.

The rest, or 7.75%, were not interested.

Asked to comment on the flash mob, the replies varied:

- 30.62% said it was the people's right to rally peacefully without arms and violence;

- 16.76% said the rally was for the country's future;

- 15.74% said they are fed up with street rallies;

- 14.57% said it was the beginning of renewed division and unrest;

- 10.88% said it was a rally against social injustice;

- 10.34% said the rally was intended to protect the embattled Mr Thanathorn and his FFP;

- 4.31% said it was a show of disrespect to the laws and social norms;

- 2.82% said the rally was illegal; and

- 5.25% were not interested in it.