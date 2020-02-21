Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Face mask export ban tightened
Thailand
General

Face mask export ban tightened

published : 21 Feb 2020 at 14:13

writer: Online Reporters

People buy face masks near Government House early this month. Exports of face masks are now banned in most cases, to ensure an adequate domestic supply. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
People buy face masks near Government House early this month. Exports of face masks are now banned in most cases, to ensure an adequate domestic supply. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Internal Trade Department has banned the unauthorised export of face masks to ensure an adequate domestic supply, but outbound travellers are allowed to take a limited number with them.

Director-general Whichai Phochanakij said on Friday the new restrictions, which related to coronavirus concerns, were effective immediately. They closed a loophole some parties exploited to export face masks without prior permission.

Earlier, the department had required each exporter to seek permission for the export of 500 masks or more. Some parties responded by dividing their exports up and shipping fewer than 500 masks in each delivery.

The new restriction spares travellers who need face masks while abroad. Each traveller can  carry up to 30 masks per trip.  If they have a medical certificate, the limit is 50 masks per trip, Mr Whichai said.

Manufacturers are allowed to export face masks which do not comply with the specifications used locally, or are subject to trademark restrictions.

Neighbouring countries could seek to import face masks from Thailand through a government-to-government channel, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Sports

China World Cup qualifiers moved to Thailand

China will play their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against the Maldives and Guam behind closed doors in Thailand because of the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association said on Friday.

21:17
Thailand

New long march

Leader of the banned Future Forward Party apologises to supporters for being unable to accomplish the party's mission, but says the journey is not over.

20:24
Thailand

Net widens

Local health authorities expand Covid-19 screening by taking a closer look at pneumonia patients in eight provinces popular with Chinese tourists.

19:52