More arrests in intimidation-murder of judge's brother

Police divers search part of the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan for the remains of a judge's brother on Monday morning. The judge is set to pass judgement next month in the 300-million-baht shares theft case against a former deputy commerce minister. (Photo by Chalit Phumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: Police have arrested three more suspects in the alleged abduction and murder of the a brother of the judge handling a 300-million-baht share theft case involving a former deputy commerce minister and a dead construction tycoon.

According to police sources, arrested on Sunday evening were Pol Snr Sgt Maj Thongchai Wajeesajja who is a Nakhon Sawan provincial councillor, Prachawit Srithongsuk and Chartchai Menkul.

The three men, together with Narongsak Pomchan, are suspected of killing Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet, 70, who was abducted on Feb 4 and has not been seen since.

Their arrests were based on information from Manas Thabnil, who was arrested earlier on Sunday along with former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn and Mr Narongsak, the sources said.

Mr Narongsak and Mr Manas are among three close aides of Pol Lt Col Banyin who were arrested in Nakhon Sawan on Sunday. Pol Lt Col Banyin is suspected of masterminding the abduction and murder of Wirachai.

The former deputy commerce minister served several terms as an MP for Nakhon Sawan.

Wirachai is an elder brother of Phanida Sakunpaprasoet, a judge at the Bangkok South Criminal Court handling the trial of Pol Lt Col Banyin for alleged theft of shares worth about 300 million baht from the estate of construction tycoon Chuwong Sae Tang.

A ruling on the share case is expected late in March.

Surveillance camera footage showed Wirachai being abducted in front of the court in Bangkok on Feb 4, the day he is believed to have been murdered.

Police were scouring the residences of suspects and their relatives for evidence, and looking for Wirachai's remains and belongings in the Chao Phraya and Ping rivers in Nakhon Sawan.

Suspects reportedly told police Wirachai's body was burned and his remains and belongings with him thrown into the two rivers.

Police divers continued the search on Monday, reporting that visibility was extremely limited in the murky water and they had to search the two river beds with their hands.