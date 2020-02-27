MPs fear virus contagion in House

Cleaners disinfect the parliament after an MP developed a fever after returning from Japan. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Lawmakers are concerned about possible Covid-19 transmission at the parliament after a fellow-MP had a fever after returning from Japan.

Concerns emerged when the censure debate resumed in the House on Thursday morning.

Bangkok MP Patcharin Samsiripong of the coalition Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) returned from Japan last week, on Feb 18, and later developed a fever.

Deputy House Speaker Supachai Phosu said doctors from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute examined Ms Patcharin on Wednesday night and she had initially tested negative for the coronavirus disease .

Cleaners were instructed to disinfect the parliament premises and equipment - including tables, chairs and microphones, he said.

Si Sa Ket MP Dr Chaturong Pengnorapat from the opposition Pheu Thai Party demanded Ms Patcharin take leave and that officials check if any other MPs had visited Covid-19 infected countries.

List MP Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn (PPRP) said Ms Patcharin underwent repeated examinations at a leading hospital and was also checked by parliament's doctors every day. Results showed she did not carry the disease.

Nan MP Cholanan Srikaew, of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, said at least three ministers had returned from risk countries and should be quarantined and tested like other people.

List-MP Virat Ratanasate (PPRP) said Ms Patcharin had visited Japan in company with an opposition MP's wife. If Ms Patcharin was infected the whole House might well be infected, too.

He said he advised her to change her mind about attending the parliament meeting on Thursday. Ms Patcharin was not in the House for the debate.

Deputy House Speaker Supachai said doctors should decide if any particular MP could or could not attend the House meeting on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said ministers and officials who returned from risk countries were examined at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and proved to be healthy. Doctors had scheduled repeated examinations during the incubation period of Covid-19, he said.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said all the MPs who returned from risk countries should act responsibly and seek examinations right away.