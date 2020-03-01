Thailand records first coronavirus death

FILE PHOTO: This handout photo taken and released by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's health department on Thursday shows a government health personnel wearing protective clothing disinfecting a house after family members were infected with Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok. (AFP/Bangkok Metropolitan Administration photo)

Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus death.

The 35-year-old male retail worker had dengue fever and the new disease knowN as Covid-19, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director general of the Department of Disease Control, said in a briefing Sunday.

The patient had been hospitalised for nearly a month at Bamrasnardura Hospital and died on Friday after multiple organ failure.

The Public Halth ministry is still looking into the role played by the coronavirus in the fatality, Dr Suwannachai said.

Tests for the coronavirus came back negative since Feb 16 but “the damage was already done to his body” from the earlier bout of infection by the new disease, said Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, the department adviser.

Almost 3,000 people have died from the infection, mostly in its epicentre China. Thailand has reported 42 cases of infection, with 30 of those discharged.