11 risk zones defined to facilitate measures

Travellers are seen at Don Mueang airport on Feb 7. The Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday nine countries and two territories are Covid-19 high-risk zones. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Public Health Ministry has issued an announcement defining nine countries and two territories as high-risk zones for coronavirus disease to accommodate control measures yet to be announced.

The nine countries are Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran. The two territories are Hong Kong and Macau, according to the announcement, coming in effect when it is published in the Royal Gazette.

The move is believed to pave the way for authorities to impose measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 by carriers from abroad, especially after some 5,000 Thais working illegally South Korea said they would return home.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters earlier there was no law in effect now that could force anyone to isolate themselves.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefly showed the announcement signed by him on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon with a message that all visitors from these countries will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days with no exceptions. However, the post was deleted minutes later without explanations.