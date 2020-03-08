59 Thais from S Korea lodged at naval facility in Sattahip for 14-day quarantine

A group of 59 Thais -- 27 men and 32 women -- who returned from South Korea on Saturday night have been lodged at a naval reception facility in Sattahip district of Chon Buri for a 14-day quarantine as a measure to stem the coronavirus spread.

They were among a number of passengers who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport in a flight from South Korea. After an initial screening, the 59 were taken in three buses to the naval facility in Chon Buri's Sattahip district -- the same location where Thais who returned from China's Wuhan were quarantined last month.

The Royal Thai Navy has prepared six buildings at the reception centre to accommodate the returnees.

The 59 Thais arrived at the reception centre at 1.15am on Sunday. After undergoing a sterilisation procedure, they were lodged in buildings 3, 4 and 5, where they are to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The facility is tightly guarded around the clock by naval soldiers.



