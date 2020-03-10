Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Some THAI passengers require health certificates
Thailand
General

Some THAI passengers require health certificates

published : 10 Mar 2020 at 12:00

writer: Online Reporters

Thai Airways International now requires passengers departing from China, Italy and South Korea to present health certificates before they are issued boarding passes.

THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham announced the restriction on the airline's Facebook page late on  Monday night.

The statement said passengers joining flights in areas seriously hit by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) must present the health certificates to prove they are free of the disease.

THAI staff would issue boarding passes only to passengers with certificates, he said. This was in compliance with an instruction from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The measure applies to passengers departing from all airports in virus-affected countries that THAI planes visit.  It currently applies to Seoul and Busan in South Korea; Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai in China; and Milan and Rome in Italy, Mr Sumeth said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Grab closes Bangkok office for virus cleanse

Grab Thailand Co has closed its Bangkok office until Friday for disinfection after a Singapore-based employee who worked in the office last week tested positive for coronavirus disease.

15:13
Thailand

Total 53

Three new local cases of coronavirus disease confirmed - all linked to Italy.

14:09
Life

There’s really only one 'Stairway to Heaven': US court

A US appeals court on Monday reinstated a ruling that British rockers Led Zeppelin did not swipe part of the classic "Stairway to Heaven" from another band.

13:52