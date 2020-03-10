Grab closes Bangkok office for virus cleanse

Grab Thailand Co has closed its Bangkok office until Friday for disinfection after a Singapore-based employee who worked in the office last week tested positive for coronavirus disease.

An employee of Grab Holdings Inc in Singapore visited the Bangkok office on the 19th floor of the UBC 2 building, working there on Thursday and Friday last week, according to the Grab Thailand press statement.

The person tested positive on Saturday after returning to Singapore. He was hospitalised for treatment.

Grab Thailand said staff who interacted with the infected person were taken for virus tests and asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

The Bangkok office had closed temporarily for five days, starting on Monday. Employees were working from home.

The Grab Driver Centre was in another building and was not affected, and was operating as usual.

All Grab services via its mobile app, such as food and parcel delivery and e-payments, were continuing as usual, the announcement said.