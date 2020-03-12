Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
11 new virus patients all drinking buddies
Thailand
General

11 new virus patients all drinking buddies

published : 12 Mar 2020 at 13:04

updated: 12 Mar 2020 at 14:08

writer: Post Reporters

Commuters wear face masks while waiting for a boat to cross the Chao Phraya River at Wang Lang pier on Saturday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Commuters wear face masks while waiting for a boat to cross the Chao Phraya River at Wang Lang pier on Saturday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand has 11 more patients infected with the coronavirus, all friends who went out drinking together despite some being ill, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster for the first time since Covid-19 hit the country.

The latest report brought the total of the local patients to 70, it added.

Thirty-four people have been discharged with 24 still in hospital, one of them in serious condition at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

All 11 new patients are Thai, five of them men aged 25-38, according to the ministry. They were among a group of 15 who went out drinking together last month. Four of them tested negative.

Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, told reporters some members of the group met with visitors from Hong Kong on Feb 21 and developed a fever, headache and cough on Feb 25.

Despite feeling unwell, they went out for drinks with their close Thai friends twice, on Feb 27 and 29, drinking from the same glasses and sharing cigarettes, and then went to hospitals on March 4, Dr Sukhum said.

The four who were not infected with the virus said they did not drink or smoke, he added.

The ministry declared the patients "super spreaders". Lab tests on samples from about 70 family members all proved negative.

Chulalongkorn University posted a message denying that one of the patients was a student there.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (60)
MOST RECENT
Business

Circuit breaker triggered on SET index

A trading circuit breaker was triggered as Thailand’s stock market fell by 10% when the afternoon session resumed on Thursday, only the fourth time it has been used to curb excessive volatility.

15:13
Business

SET extends losses as virus fears batter sentiment

Share prices dived on the Thai stock exchange on Thursday morning after the World Health Orghanization declared a global Covid-19 pandemic and the US banned the entry of travellers from mainland Europe.

13:06
Thailand

Infections rising

Thailand has 11 more Covid-19 patients, all drinking buddies, bringing the total to 70, the Public Health Ministry announced.

13:04