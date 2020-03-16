Section
Suvarnabhumi zone 6 parking area shut
Thailand
General

published : 16 Mar 2020 at 10:10

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The zone 6 parking lot at Suvarnabhumi airport has been closed until further notice, and will be cleaned, airport deputy director Kittipong Kittikachorn announced.

Mr Kittipong said the closure took effect at 8am on Monday.

He said zone 6 would be cleaned during the closure to cope with the spread of Covid-19. The closure would not cause problems because few people were currently using the parking areas.

While zone 6 is closed, motorists can use the parking building and parking zones 2-5 in front of the passenger terminal.

For more information call the airport's car park operation centre at 02-1329511 around the clock.


