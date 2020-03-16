33 new infections as Songkran postponed, venues and schools to be closed

Children take part in a water war during the Songkran festival in Soi Sukhumvit 101 on April 14, 2018. The government plans to postpone the holiday this year to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Thailand recorded 33 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 147, a health official said.

Shortly before the new tally was announced, the government said it plans to temporarily close venues that attract crowds of more than 50 people and postpone the traditional Songkran New Year holiday, as part of efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Universities will be shut and courses moved online, Ratchada Thanadirek, a government spokesperson, said. The holiday will no longer fall on April 13 to April 15, but new dates weren’t announced.

The plan calls for the closing of universities, schools, international schools, boxing arenas, cock fighting arenas, bars and theatres nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The government will submit the proposal to the Cabinet on Tuesday, Ms Ratchada said.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati said on Monday the 33 new Covid-19 cases were roughly divided into two categories: 16 had come into contact with previously confirmed cases and 17 others had recently arrived in Thailand from foreign countries or were Thai people who work closely with foreigners.

Thailand on Sunday reported its previous biggest daily spike in cases of the disease, a jump of 32, amid fears tehe kingdom is on the cusp of a larger outbreak. Many others were being tested for suspected infections.

- More to follow --