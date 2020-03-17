Section
Thai- Lao border closed in Phayao
Thailand
General

Thai- Lao border closed in Phayao

published : 17 Mar 2020 at 13:57

writer: Saiarun Pinaduang

The Ban Huak border checkpoint in Phayao's Phu Sang district. (Photo: Saiarun Pinaduang)
The Ban Huak border checkpoint in Phayao's Phu Sang district. (Photo: Saiarun Pinaduang)

PHAYAO: The border crossing to Laos in Phu Sang district of this northern province has been closed from both sides due to the Covid-19 threat.

Phu Sang district chief Wirun Sithiwong said he was informed on Tuesday morning by the chief administrator of Muang Khob, on the Lao  side of the border, that the Pang Mone international border checkpoint had been closed until the Covid-19 situation improves.

Therefore, he ordered the Ban Huak checkpoint on the Thai side to also close, effective from Tuesday.

Dr Kraisuk Phetcharaburanin, the provincial heath office chief, said there had been no Covid-19 infections reported in Phayao.

His office had kept the people informed of daily developments of the coronavirus outbreak and advised them to strictly comply with instructions given by the Public Health Ministry, he said.

