Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
All prisons closed to visitors March 18-31
Thailand
General

All prisons closed to visitors March 18-31

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 10:07

writer: King-oua Laohong

A warder shuts the gate of Klongprem Central Prison in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A warder shuts the gate of Klongprem Central Prison in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Corrections Department has ordered all prisons to suspend visits by relatives of inmates for 14 days, from March 18-31, to help stem the spread of Covid-19, department chief Pol Col Narat Sawetanan said on Tuesday.

The move was in response to the cabinet's resolution on Tuesday that closes bars, entertainment venues, traditional massage parlours, gyms and theatres, as well as schools and universities in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, during the same period.

Pol Col Narat said closing prison gates to visits is intended to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the 380,000 inmates across the country.

The facilities were crowded and if the virus were to enter the  prison system it would be very difficult to bring it under control, he said.

Pol Col Narat said the Corrections Department strictly followed the Public Health Ministry's instructions to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. So far, no inmates had contracted the disease.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Australia tells citizens to come home, not to travel abroad

SYDNEY: Australia urged its citizensnot to travel abroad and warned those already overseas to rush home as it took unprecedented steps on Wednesday to choke off the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

10:45
Thailand

Insurgents killed in firefight

YALA: Three insurgents were killed in a firefight with a government force near Pattani dam in tambon Tase of Muang district on Tuesday, the spokesman for Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command said on Wednesday.

10:24
Thailand

All prisons closed to visitors March 18-31

The Corrections Department has ordered all prisons to suspend visits by relatives of inmates for 14 days, from March 18-31, to help stem the spread of Covid-19, department chief Pol Col Narat Sawetanan said on Tuesday.

10:07