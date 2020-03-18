All prisons closed to visitors March 18-31

A warder shuts the gate of Klongprem Central Prison in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Corrections Department has ordered all prisons to suspend visits by relatives of inmates for 14 days, from March 18-31, to help stem the spread of Covid-19, department chief Pol Col Narat Sawetanan said on Tuesday.

The move was in response to the cabinet's resolution on Tuesday that closes bars, entertainment venues, traditional massage parlours, gyms and theatres, as well as schools and universities in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, during the same period.

Pol Col Narat said closing prison gates to visits is intended to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the 380,000 inmates across the country.

The facilities were crowded and if the virus were to enter the prison system it would be very difficult to bring it under control, he said.

Pol Col Narat said the Corrections Department strictly followed the Public Health Ministry's instructions to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. So far, no inmates had contracted the disease.