Zoos closed for 14 days
Thailand
General

Zoos closed for 14 days

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 15:37

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province will be closed for 14 days. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province will be closed for 14 days. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Zoological Park Organisation has been instructed to close all 14 zoos in the country for two weeks in line with the March 17 cabinet resolution to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Wednesday.

The cabinet on Tuesday resolved that crowded places -- including bars, entertainment venues, gyms and theatres, as well as schools and universities in Bangkok and surrounding provinces -- should close from March 18-31.

Mr Varawut said the zoos will be thoroughly sanitized. The closure would also allow time for landscape  renovation.

The minister said he had also instructed the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department to view the reduced number of visitors during the Covid-19 outbreak as an opportunity to renovate tourist service centres and lodging, and allow nature to regenerate, even while the parks remained open.

Mr Varawut cited the example of Phu Kradung national park, which was closed two months earlier than usual due to wildfires, a water shortage and declining numbers of tourists. Greenery and wildlife was already returning to the park.

He believed all national parks would be in much better condition by the time the Covid-19 situation improves.

