50 new cases reported, total now 322
published : 20 Mar 2020 at 12:14
writer: Reuters
The government reported 50 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally to 322, with the majority in Bangkok.
One group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.
Thailand has reported one death from Covid-19, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital.
- Keywords
- Covid-19
- coronavirus
- death
- local cases