50 new cases reported, total now 322

A glass door at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok gets a good clean on Friday. Finance Minister Uttama Savanayanan said on Thursday he had tested negative for Covid-19, after a member of his security detail was earlier confirmed to be infected with the virus. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government reported 50 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally to 322, with the majority in Bangkok.

One group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infections, while another, of nine, centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

Thailand has reported one death from Covid-19, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital.