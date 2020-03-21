89 new cases in highest daily jump, total 411

An official from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation cleans the area where pets are sold at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

(Further details to come)