Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
89 new cases in highest daily jump, total 411
Thailand
General

89 new cases in highest daily jump, total 411

published : 21 Mar 2020 at 12:52

writer: Reuters

An official from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation cleans the area where pets are sold at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
An official from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation cleans the area where pets are sold at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

(Further details to come)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Biggest daily jump

Thailand reports largest daily increase in infections, with 89 new patients linked to existing cases of boxing stadium, entertainment complex and Malaysia mosque. Total is 411.

12:52
Thailand

Economist urges 'blanket' rescue

Handouts of "helicopter money", blanket debt repayment postponements and massive fiscal stimulus programmes are needed to keep Thailand and the rest of the world afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bangkok Bank's chief economist.

12:00
Thailand

Thai AirAsia suspends international flights

Thai AirAsia will suspend all international flights from Sunday to April 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

11:53