Bangkok malls to close from Sunday

Expanded shutdown to last until April 12, with exceptions for supermarkets, pharmacies and take-out restaurants

Shoppers buy games and models at the Mega Plaza shopping centre in the Saphan Lek area of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

City Hall has ordered Bangkok shopping malls to close from Sunday until April 12 as it steps up the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

Most stores in malls will be shuttered but exceptions will be made for supermarkets, pharmacies, food take-out and delivery and other essential services, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday.

The governor also ordered the closure of other venues considered high-risk areas because they attract large crowds of people. They include weekend markets and an expanded list of sports and entertainment venues, in addition to those ordered to close earlier.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) made its dramatic move as the Public Health Ministry reported 89 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the largest daily jump to date, bringing the nationwide total to 411.

“For malls, only the areas that sell food and goods that are used in daily life, will be open,” Pol Gen Aswin said in a Facebook Live broadcast.

The governor asked the public not to panic and hoard goods.

“Please don’t be alarmed, I guarantee that you will be able to buy food and goods sufficiently,” he said.

Rumours about a blanket closure of malls started to spread before the BMA chief made his official announcement, which appeared to have caught the central government off-guard.

The confusion started when the BMA public-relations team sent a press release to a reporters’ chat group. Some recipients posted the news online as soon as they got it. Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the report was false, and the BMA withdrew the release.

Ms Narumon said closures of shopping malls and other venues were still being considered by various agencies, such as the Interior Ministry and provincial governors.

However, the Bangkok governor then went ahead with a formal briefing, using most of the content of the original news release, but replacing the word “close” with “partially open”.

Pol Gen Aswin said his order was the result of consultations with the BMA committee on communicable disease control, and based on Section 35 of the Communicable Disease Act. The venues to be closed include:

restaurants (except takeout and restaurants serving food for hotel guests)

shopping malls (except supermarket zones, drugstores or zones selling necessary items and food shops (takeout is permitted)

markets and weekend markets (except sales of fresh and dried food and cooked meals for takeout, animal feed, drugstores and other necessary items)

beauty salons, tattoo service shops

skate and rollerblade venues or other similar services

amusement parks, bowling lanes, gaming and internet shops

golf courses or golf driving ranges

swimming pools or similar service venues

fighting cock venues

Buddha amulet sales stalls

exhibition and convention centres

educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools

weight-control services and cosmetic clinics

health spas, animal spas, massage parlours, herbal treatment centres, cinemas, theatres

entertainment places, boxing stadiums and boxing schools, sports stadiums and horse race tracks.

Those who violate the closure order are liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.