Border checkpoints with Cambodia in Sa Kaeo to close

SA KAEO: All 19 checkpoints - two permanent and 17 temporary ones - in this eastern province along the border with Cambodia will be temporarily closed from Monday in a bid to stem the Covid-19 spread.

The closing order, dated March 21 and signed by governor Voraphan Suwannus, is effective from March 23-April 5.

Under the order, all persons and vehicles are not allowed to travel in and out through these checkpoints - with an exception for vehicles and pushcarts for transporting cross-border goods and their operators.

On Sunday from 10am, Mr Voraphan, the Sa Kaeo governor, was scheduled to hold a meeting with Um Reatrey, the governor of Cambodia's Bantey Meanchey province, in a meeting room at the Aranyaprathet customs office to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Representatives of the Burapa Task Force and heads of government offices in the province would also be present.