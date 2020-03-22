Border checkpoints in Tak to close from Monday

Myanmar nationals throng the checkpoint at the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot district on Saturday before the closure of most of the border checkpoints in Tak. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: All checkpoints in this northern border province along the border with Myanmar will be closed to people and vehicles - with an exception for vehicles transporting goods and their crew - from Monday, March 23, until further notice, governor Ansit Sampantharat said on Sunday.

He said people and vehicles can still cross the border to and from Myanmar on Sunday, but the border will close on Monday until further notice.

The order was issued under Section 35 of the Communicable Disease Act and a resolution of the provincial committee on communicable diseases to stem the Covid-19 outbreak, he added.

The order prohibits people and vehicles from crossing the border to and from Myanmar via all checkpoints in the province. However, vehicles transporting goods are still allowed, each with one driver and one assistant. They must be screened for symptoms of Covid-19 at the international communicable disease control office at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge's border checkpoint.

Mr Ansit inspected the border checkpoint at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge on Sunday morning.