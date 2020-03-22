Section
Visitors barred from visiting virus patients at hospital
published : 22 Mar 2020 at 15:42

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

KANCHANABURI: Phahonyothin Hospital in this western border province has issued an announcement barring people from visiting patients in its care to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

The announcement was posted on the hospital's Facebook page on Sunday.

The hospital advises relatives to contact the patients they want to visit via mobile phones, using apps such as LINE video, instead of visiting in person.

From March 23, a patient being treated in the hospital is allowed to have one carer, who should be in good health. That person will be issued a carer's card.

As of March 22, the accumulated number of people put in quarantine in the province was 17. Two of them were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and are now being treated at a hospital in Kanchanaburi. Of the 42 people who had close contact with them, four were found to have been infected and were awaiting the result of another test for confirmation. A further 14 were awaiting test results and 24 others tested negative for the novel coronavirus.


