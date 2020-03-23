Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases Monday, total at 721

A woman wearing a mask carries a baby at a bus station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.

The rapid increase in confirmed cases does not necessarily indicate the actual transmission rate of the Covid-19 disease among the general population, but might instead reflect increased testing of at-risk people.

-- More to follow --