Thailand reports 3 more deaths, 106 new infections Tuesday

The cabinet holds its first weekly teleconference at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday, with some ministers practising social distancing and others calling in from their ministries. (Government House photo)

The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday reported three more deaths of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, increasing the toll to four, and 106 new infections, raising the total number of infections in Thailand to 827. The number of new confirmed cases was lower than the 122 recorded on Monday.

Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the ministry, said the three new deaths were Thai men who suffered from underlying health conditions. One was 70 years old and had suffered tuberculosis. Another was a 79-year-old Muay Thai guru who had several chronic diseases and was admitted for treatment on March 16. Both were at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

The other death was a 45-year-old man who had suffered from obesity and diabetes. He had been treated at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Dr Taweesin said the 106 new infections fell into three groups.

The first group, numbering 25, was of people in contact with previous patients or at the venues where previous transmission of the disease is thought to have occurred. They consisted of five people from boxing stadiums, six from entertainment places, 12 in contact with previous patients and two who attended religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

The second group, numbering 34, comprised 20 returnees and foreigners. That group included 10 who were in crowded places or worked with foreigners, and four medical personnel who contracted the disease from other patients.

The third group, numbering 47, was of people whose cases were under investigation.

Of the total number of 827 infections, 57 people have recovered and been discharged, including five on Monday. A further 766 remained at hospitals, including four severely ill patients on respirators. Eighty percent of patients were in good condition.

Dr Taweesin asked everyone to practice social distancing, staying 1-2 metres from one another, to help control the disease.

Dr Walailak Chaifu, the epidemiology director of the Disease Control Department, said Covid-19 had now spread to 47 provinces, with Bangkok -- especially its boxing stadiums – the epicentre. The ratio of male to female patients was 2:1.

The transmission rate in Bangkok was estimated to be 1:3 – each infected person transmitting to three others -- while the rate in other provinces was estimated at 1:2, equalling the average global transmission rate.

The cabinet was to meet to discuss additional measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic later on Tuesday.